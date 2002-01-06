Jan. 7, 2002 | Part 2 of 2
Geoghan preferred preying on poorer children
Psychiatric documents offer added insights into the Rev. John J. Geoghan’s troubled mind and the motivations behind his aberrant actions.
Jan. 6, 2002 | Part 1 of 2
Why did it take a succession of three cardinals and many bishops 34 years to place children out of John J. Geoghan’s reach?
Jan. 7, 2002 | Part 2 of 2
Psychiatric documents offer added insights into the Rev. John J. Geoghan’s troubled mind and the motivations behind his aberrant actions.
Jan. 31, 2002
Under an extraordinary cloak of secrecy, the Archdiocese of Boston in the last 10 years has quietly settled child molestation claims against at least 70 priests.
Feb. 24, 2002
Catholic priests were committing crimes so unspeakable that the Archdiocese of Boston went to extraordinary - and expensive - lengths to cover up the scandal.
March 14, 2002
The Most Rev. Thomas V. Daily is accused of brushing aside sexual abuse allegations.
May 12, 2002
Prosecutors, judges, and politicians who once looked the other way when it came to the church’s dirty laundry are now holding church leaders to a higher standard.
Aug. 20, 2002
Documents show that the three had sex during the late 1970s and early 1980s with a Tucson teenager who was later given a chancery job to ensure his silence.
Dec. 1, 2002
The Archdiocese of Boston prepared to take the extraordinary step of filing for bankruptcy, as hopes faded for a settlement with alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse.
Dec. 4, 2002
The Archdiocese of Boston for years dealt in secret with allegations against rogue priests,
Dec. 14, 2002
Pope John Paul II accepted the resignation of longtime Roman Catholic archbishop Cardinal Bernard F. Law.
The Boston Globe’s 2001-2002 investigation into sexual abuses by clergy in the Catholic Church resulted in more than 600 stories.
Jan. 6, 2002 | Part 1 of 2
Why did it take a succession of three cardinals and many bishops 34 years to place children out of John J. Geoghan’s reach?
Jan. 7, 2002 | Part 2 of 2
Psychiatric documents offer added insights into the Rev. John J. Geoghan’s troubled mind and the motivations behind his aberrant actions.
Jan. 31, 2002
Under an extraordinary cloak of secrecy, the Archdiocese of Boston in the last 10 years has quietly settled child molestation claims against at least 70 priests.
“Spotlight,” the acclaimed drama about the Boston Globe’s investigation of the pedophile priest scandal, took home two Oscars.By Ty Burr
Movie Review
It just lets them do their jobs, as tedious and critical as those are, with a realism that grips an audience almost in spite of itself.
The movie’s producers wanted to make a film, not about the church scandal itself, but about the journalists who told the story.
Here’s a list of the Globe staff members that appear in the movie, and the actors and actresses who play them.
movies
A film based on the Globe’s investigation of sexual abuse in the Boston Archdiocese proves sobering and surreal for Globe team.
At least 271 clergy have been publicly accused of child sex abuse in the Boston Archdiocese, according to a Globe review.
|Release date: Nov. 6, 2015
|Director: Thomas McCarthy
|Cast: Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci
|>> More details from IMDB
Here’s a list of the Globe staff members that appear in the movie, and the actors and actresses who play them.
Actor Mark Ruffalo arrived at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline with the Globe’s Michael Rezendes.
Church documents, official testimony, and victim interviews paint an extraordinary picture of secrecy and deception.
The Spotlight Team would like to hear from readers with tips.
Tipline: 617-929-7483
E-mail: spotlight@globe.com.
Twitter: @GlobeSpotlight
Our PGP key is available on the Ubuntu keyserver. The fingerprint is:
BD8E BE22 8F75 7464 59B5 1224 79B9 111E C0F1 5818
Spotlight Team
135 Morrissey Boulevard
P.O. Box 55819
Boston, MA 02205-5819
Complete coverage of the Globe’s Spotlight report on the clergy sex abuse scandal from 2002. (Boston.com)