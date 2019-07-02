Globe staff photos of the month, June 2019

For these people, every day is leg day at Porter Square Station

The Blues celebrated their third goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. St. Louis would win the game, 4-1, to beat the Bruins 4-3 in the series and collect their first Stanley Cup title. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Oskar Sundqvist held down Brandon Carlo after a second-period collision during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bruins fans at Sullivan’s Tap in Boston reacted after a missed shot during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Bruins celebrated a David Pastrnak (second from right) goal during the third period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins beat the Blues, 5-1, to set up a winner-take-all Game 7. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues checked David Krejci of the Bruins during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis on June 3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A fan held a cutout head of Zdeno Chara outside TD Garden before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 5. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Six newborns slept under Bruins blankets in the maternity ward at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on June 11, the day before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez flips his helmet while approaching home plate after hitting a walk-off home run to beat the Blue Jays, 7-5, in 10 innings at Fenway Park on June 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Billerica’s Hannah Doherty embraced Tewksbury’s Makayla Paige after placing second to Paige in the girls’ 800 event at the MIAA All-State meet. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

The Winchester boys’ lacrosse team celebrated with their trophy after Medfield 11-10 in the Division 2 boys’ lacross final in Quincy on June 21. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

With Austin Prep leading, 10-7, right fielder Alexandra Santostefano (left) made a running catch of a line drive and threw to Brianna Meroli (with ball) for a game-ending double play to beat Case in the Division 3 softball semifinal in Taunton on June 19. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Concord-Carlisle’s Fallon Vaughn had a surprise obstacle (her hair) while carrying the ball during the Divison 1 East girls’ lacrosse final in Walpole on June 14. Walpole won the game, 11-9. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

North Andover’s Eric Whitehead (22), who had just hit a top of the 6th inning RBI double to put his team ahead 2-0, was greeted by a leaping teammate Ryan Griffin when he came back to the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner during the Super 8 baseball final at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill on June 18. North Andover won, 6-0. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

St. Mary’s (Lynn) catcher John Mulready tagged out Woburn’s Julian Steed at the plate during St. Mary’s 5-0 win in the Division 2 North final in Lynn on June 15. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Tara Davis of the US landed in the long jump pit during the Adidas Boost Boston Games street track meet in Copley Square on June 16. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Assistant starter Chase Johnson raised his arms to the crowd at Suffolk Downs. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Spectators watched during the final live horse racing card ever held at Suffolk Downs racetrack on June 30. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A woman reached out to touch a horse after the final live horse racing card ever held at Suffolk Downs racetrack. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Patrick Goguen (right) an Acadian from Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, beat on a drum while Noel Milliea, an elder from Elsipogtog First Nation, performed a ceremony on the dead right whale to honor the animal’s spirit. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Allie Millette, Rachel Tetreault, and Emily Tomasetti cheered during the Boston Pride Parade on June 8. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

People embraced while taking a photo during the Nashua Pride festival on June 29. Attendees included Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Artist Merkaveli (left) and others at work in Graffiti Alley in Cambridge’s Central Square on June 8. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Marcus Bowden of Mattapan held his two-month-old great newphew during a Sunday service at Eliot Congregational Church of Roxbury. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

After a long day, Etta Hughes rested her head on the table while she and her sister Isla played cards. Etta and Isla live with their parents on an off-the-grid permaculture homestead in Belfast, Maine. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Leo Ikoribitangaza, took photos while waiting for Boston University’s School of Public Health Convocation to start. Leo’s caretaker Alex Gitungano received his master’s during the ceremony. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Justin Lesser, a PhD student, surveyed coastal marsh near Plum Island in Rowley to see how rising sea levels are affecting the marsh. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Observers sat on the floor during a hearing on schools’ allegery action plans and epinephrine standards at the State House in Boston on June 3. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Defendant Erika L. Murray at her trial on murder charges in Worcester on June 4. She was eventually found not guilty but was convicted on two counts of assault and battery on a child, five years after police found two badly neglected children and the remains of three newborns in her Blackstone home. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Mary Kavanagh of St. Charles Borromeo parish prayed in a hallway at the State House in Providence during a protest on June 11 over a Rhode Island abortion rights bill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Attendees embraced after the funeral of journalist Jim Taricani in North Kingstown, R.I., on June 27. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Katherine Lapre (left) with Certified Nursing Assistant Rachel Moreau at Brandon Woods nursing home in South Dartmouth on June 14. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Zoie Mussotte, 11, of Fall River, held her 8-month-old brother, Axel, during a press conference on June 13 about a lawsuit over school funding. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A man held a baby and watched the Father’s Day Unity Walk on his balcony in Boston on June 16. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A statue of explorer William Clark sat nearly submerged in flood waters of the Mississippi River near St. Louis on June 8. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Isaac Romano, 2, tossed a stone into the water of Pleasure Bay while visiting with his mother on June 14. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A cucumber tendril reached out toward the light in a greenhouse at Freedom Food Farm in Raynham. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Gwen Lynch walked back to her one-room schoolhouse on Cuttyhunk Island after lunch at home. She is the last graduating student from the schoolhouse and has been its only student for the last seven momths. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Paige Kapadia, 4, marched with her grandfather, retired Boston firefighter Dave Johnson, during the annual procession to the Firefighters Memorial Service at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain on June 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Ethan del Villar, 9, looked up at his father, Boston Police Officer Randy del Villar, as he prepared to take the stage for his pinning ceremony on June 19. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Tusneem Abuhasan posed for a portrait at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Jean Garcia Mabaka Yangu, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, held his daughter, one of his four children. Portland’s EXPO Arena has been turned into a shelter for asylum seekers. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Guests posed in front of a carousel made of flowers during the grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett on June 23. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Sebastian Wright, 15, led a group of Boy Scouts in the art of harvesting honey during camp in Milton on June 28. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Howida Elarabi, 56, a biochemist from Sudan, posed for a portrait in Newton. She moved to the United States 22 years ago. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

John Farrell, former Red Sox manager, returned a lobster to the sea on a recent lobstering trip in Ipswich Bay. He is a Massachusetts lobsterman with 800 traps. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The Columbian tall ship Gloria passed behind the Graves and Boston Lights on its way to France on June 24. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Wellfleet’s Newcomb Hollow Beach was filled with surfers and beachgoers, including 9-year-old Aiden O’Dell, on June 27, despite shark warnings. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A competitor fell during the Greasy Pole Walk of Champions at Pavilion Beach in Gloucester on June 30. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Sean Winthrop of Hopkington jumped off Jaws Bridge in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard on June 28. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Maggie Parker worked on a commissioned mural, of wings, on the side of the Behind The Hair salon in Watertown. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

A man passed by a large mural on the side of a building on Denby Road in Allston. Called Fuzzy Creatures, it was painted by Boston artist Caleb Neelon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

