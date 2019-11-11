Higher-ranking State Police officers ordered troopers to skip overtime shifts, court filing says

Several State Police supervisors regularly ordered rank-and-file troopers in a scandal-ridden unit to skip overtime shifts that they were paid for, a former trooper says in a newly unsealed court filing.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin.

State Police head stays in the shadows amid unrelenting scandals

Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin held a press conference at the State House to announce a series of reforms to policies and procedures at the Massachusetts State Police.

Mass. State Police is plagued with scandal. Lawmakers’ response? Crickets

 A Massachusetts State Police Trooper during a press conference held to announce Luna, the first-ever comfort dog for The Massachusetts State Police.

State Police found years-old records in fraud scandal after telling prosecutors they didn’t exist

State Trooper Jason M. Welch appears for his arraignment at Chicopee District Court.

Trooper had record of driving violations before alleged off-duty OUI that seriously injured 3

The trooper’s past infractions included a citation for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle while also speeding.

Anne M. Lynch left the courthouse Wednesday with her lawyer after pleading not guilty.

Lobbyist caught up in State Police case is known for her edge on Beacon Hill

Anne Lynch evolved from managing the day-to-day business of trade associations to running a firm that pushed the interests of dozens of organizations, including the powerful state troopers union.

A "throwaway line" during a traffic stop played a role in discovering the State Police overtime fraud scandal.

How a trooper’s alleged racist remark ignited the State Police overtime scandal

Forty-six troopers have been accused of collecting overtime pay for hours they didn’t work. One citizen complaint helped expose the massive, years-long scam.

Retired state trooper Paul Cesan left the Boston federal courthouse in June 2018.

Another former trooper is sentenced in overtime scandal

Paul Cesan, 51, of Southwick, was sentenced in federal court to one day in prison deemed served.

Gary Herman, 45, of Chester (center) must also serve a year on supervised release, including three months of home confinement. And he must pay restitution for overtime payments he fraudulently collected.

State trooper convicted in overtime scandal sentenced to time served

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper ensnared in the high-profile overtime scandal was sentenced in federal court Thursday to one day in prison, which was deemed already served.

Lynn DeWolfe, seen at her 2017 arraignment, has pleaded guilty to causing the fatal crash that killed Christopher Weisz.

Probe: State Police didn’t deliberately withhold info in 2017 fatal crash

Investigators concluded that State Police did not deliberately withhold information from prosecutors, according to a report.

Ex-lieutenant, trooper sentenced to 1 day in prison in State Police overtime scandal

A former State Police shift commander and a trooper ensnared in the high-profile overtime scandal were each sentenced to a single day of prison, which a judge deemed had already been served.

The statements mark the latest revelation about the alleged breadth of the State Police’s questionable payroll practices.

Trooper in OT scandal says many of his colleagues also committed fraud, bosses knew about it

A former trooper facing federal sentencing for his role in the overtime scandal wrote about how the conduct was widespread but “only a handful of us were singled out for federal prosecution.”

State Police Headquarters is seen in Framingham.

State Police destroyed key records in OT probe

The department said the years-old citations were destroyed as part of a records purge. Federal prosecutors now say it prevents them from examining the extent of the fraud.

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper ensnared in the high-profile overtime fraud scandal is due to be sentenced in federal court in Boston on Friday for collecting pay for hours he did not work.

Ex-State Police trooper sentenced to prison in overtime fraud scandal

Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree was sentenced to two months in federal prison, plus one year of supervised release.

Retired Trooper Daren DeJong, 57, of Uxbridge left Moakley Federal Court on Thursday.

Judge asks prosecutors why they haven’t pursued conspiracy charges in State Police OT scandal

The judge questioned why federal prosecutors haven’t pursued conspiracy charges normally reserved for mobsters like James “Whitey” Bulger.

The Mass. State Police is one of more than a dozen Massachusetts public safety agencies that failed to pay a combined $7 million in taxes to the IRS on public employee perks — money for travel, commuting, buying work-related clothing, and cleaning it — over a recent three-year stretch, officials said.

State Police, other public safety agencies failed to pay $7 million in taxes on employee perks

Coming up with the money to pay back the IRS in full will require special approval from lawmakers.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin declined a request to discuss the status of the State Police.

The governor promised State Police reforms. A year later, results are mixed

Several initiatives are partially, if not entirely, unfulfilled, and a shift in culture at the troubled agency has proven stubbornly elusive.

Retired Massachusetts State Trooper Daren DeJong is pictured as he leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse after being arraigned for embezzlement. His lawyer Brad Bailey is with him.

Prosecutors describe second ticket quota system in troubled State Police unit

In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say a quota system for troopers to issue tickets to motorists was more widespread within a troubled State Police unit than previously disclosed.

The Massachusetts State Police use cameras to record the license plate number of every vehicle that goes over the Sagamore (above) and Bourne bridges.

The State Police know every time you drive on or off Cape Cod

Cameras record the license plates of every vehicle that drives over the two bridges, the data fed to a vast, growing database that now includes more than 100 million trips.

Massachusetts State Police headquarters.

4 troopers suspended in OT scandal win their jobs back

The department failed to follow proper due process procedures in disciplining four troopers, according to a state Civil Service Commission ruling Thursday.

Former trooper Gregory Raftery after he was sentenced in federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

Former State Police trooper sentenced to three months in prison in overtime scandal

Retired trooper Gregory Raftery, 48, of Westwood was ordered to serve three months in federal prison for collecting pay for hours he did not work.

Former trooper Eric Chin arrives at federal court for sentencing in the overtime fraud scandal.

First state trooper sentenced in OT scandal avoids prison time

Eric Chin, 46, of Hanover was sentenced to a year of supervised release, including three months of home detention, and ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution.

Massachusetts State Police Headquarters is seen in Framingham.

State trooper destroyed records to cover up OT fraud, prosecutors allege

Prosecutors allege a former trooper destroyed copies of traffic citations as part of his scheme to cover up how he skipped hundreds of hours of overtime shifts.

Trooper Robert Sundberg appears at his arraignment in Ayer District Court in 2016.

State Police move to fire suspended trooper convicted of raping, assaulting former girlfriend

Trooper Robert Sundberg was convicted on two counts of rape, assault with intent to rape, strangulation, stalking, and five counts of assault and battery on a household or family member.

Massachusetts State Police Troop E.... State Police Ted Williams Tunnel Barracks on 100 Mass Port Haul Road South Boston

State Police had a quota system for issuing tickets, prosecutors allege

The Massachusetts State Police has repeatedly denied the existence of ticket quotas in recent years, but federal prosecutors outlined such a system last week.

The State Police headquarters in Framingham.

Spurned recruit asks judge to force State Police to accept him

A federal jury last year found that State Police unfairly denied a black applicant. Now, he wants a judge to order the agency to give him a job.

Massachusetts State Police Headquarters is seen in Framingham.

SJC breaks new legal ground in discrimination case involving retired state trooper

The Supreme Judicial Court for the first time interpreted the state’s workplace discrimination law to cover management decisions on which employees are given lateral transfers.

State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

Ideas on increasing diversity at State Police draw criticism

At the Massachusetts State Police, eight in 10 troopers are white men, no minorities hold high-ranking positions, and there have been numerous discrimination accusations.

Massachusetts State Police payroll spending declined during 2018.

State Police payroll dipped last year but is expected to increase in 2019

Under fire for a wide-ranging criminal overtime fraud scandal, the Massachusetts State Police curbed payroll spending — slightly — during 2018 for the first time in years.

Former State Police lieutenants John T. Giulino (left) and David Keefe during their arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in October.

Former State Police lieutenants face more charges in OT scandal

David Wilson of Charlton, John Giulino of Lanesborough, and David Keefe of Norfolk stole thousands of dollars through claiming bogus overtime in 2015, the AG said.

Massachusetts State Police headquarters is seen in Framingham.

Another state trooper charged in overtime scandal

Trooper Heath McAuliffe was released without bail on several conditions after an initial US District Court appearance Wednesday.

Troop E was the unit that had previously patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike until it was disbanded amid the overtime scandal this spring.

Retired state trooper pleads guilty to collecting bogus OT

Prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 10 months and 16 months behind bars for Paul Cesan, per a plea agreement.

Dana A. Pullman.

Embattled former union boss retires from Mass. State Police

Facing a federal fraud investigation, the former head of the Massachusetts State Police union has retired from the job he held for the past three decades as a trooper.

Dana Pullman resigned from the State Police union in September.

Union boss who defended state troopers faces his own fraud investigation

Dana Pullman is at the center of his own federal fraud investigation, with investigators asking whether the union leader was helping himself while helping others.

State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

Law enforcement group wants outside review of State Police

The group of current and former members of State Police and other law enforcement is calling for the creation of an oversight panel whose members have no ties to state politics.

Charlie Baker spoke with The Globe's editorial board on Friday.

Charlie Baker open to State Police leadership rule change

The governor said allowing his office to consider candidates who have a law enforcement background but are not within the State Police ranks “is certainly worth talking about.”

Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

2 more guilty pleas in State Police OT scandal

One suspended state trooper and one retired trooper agreed to plead guilty in connection with an ongoing investigation into overtime abuse, the US attorney’s office in Boston said Friday.

Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

Retired State Police lieutenant arraigned in overtime scam

The retired lieutenant is one of several current and former troopers facing criminal charges stemming from an overtime fraud probe that has rocked the agency.

The union that represents State Police troopers filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the policy changes handed down by department leaders amid claims that union members abused paid leave.

State Police union sues to block changes amid new payroll abuse claims

The State Police union Thursday filed a lawsuit against the department to block abrupt policy changes Colonel Kerry Gilpin made after accusing troopers of misusing paid leave.

Colonel Kerry Gilpin said an initial review found troopers were using a taxpayer-funded time-off benefit afforded to union members for illegitimate purposes.

State Police boss launches probe into union-related payroll fraud allegations

The head of Massachusetts State Police has launched an investigation into new accusations of trooper payroll fraud, alleging some members used the union as an excuse to take paid leave.

State Police headquarters in Framingham.

State Police tried to destroy payroll records during fraud investigations

The department sought to destroy boxes filled with potential evidence in the department’s ongoing internal audit, as well as federal and state criminal probes, into alleged overtime fraud.

Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

State Police union picks new president amid federal probe of campaign donations

Sergeant Mark S. Lynch was appointed to the post by the board of the powerful State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Former union chief Dana Pullman criticized media vilification of troopers.

State Police force shrinks, while workload grows

Troopers are retiring at a record clip this year, amid a growing workload — a trend that experts say could cost taxpayers money, imperil public safety, or both.

Dana Pullman, who led the powerful State Police Association of Massachusetts for six years, stepped down Friday, citing “personal reasons.”

State Police union president Pullman resigns amid new federal probe

Dana Pullman said he was stepping down as union president for “personal reasons,” but it comes as the union faces a burgeoning criminal investigation.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jay Gonzalez.

Jay Gonzalez calls for firing heads of State Police, public safety office

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee said Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin and Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett have failed to do enough to reform State Police.

Massachusetts State Police headquarters is seen in Framingham.

State Police to hire firm to audit pay practices after overtime fraud scandal

A key focus for Ernst & Young will be how the state’s largest law enforcement agency manages and monitors employee earnings and benefits.

Massachusetts State Police Troop E.... State Police Weston Barracks on Masachusetts Turnpike.

Three former State Police lieutenants indicted in AG’s OT probe

They are the first to be charged by the state since it launched its probe into overtime abuse, and come after the US attorney’s office has brought federal charges against six current and former troopers in an investigation that is also ongoing.

Ex-State Police trooper indicted by federal grand jury in overtime fraud scandal

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for allegedly collecting thousands of dollars in overtime pay for shifts he didn’t work.

A newly passed statute grants the audit division full access to records at the State Police, which must cooperate.

Mass. launches office to oversee scandal-plagued State Police

The Internal Special Audit Unit for State Police will be a division of the Inspector General’s office, an independent state agency.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Leigha Genduso poses for a portrait in Charlestown.

State Police probe clears leaders in hiring of trooper with drug-dealing past

Questions about how Trooper Leigha Genduso, an unindicted co-conspirator in a major marijuana trafficking case, became a civilian dispatcher in 2008 and then a trooper erupted earlier this year.